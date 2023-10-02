Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.4% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.9 %

GLD traded down $1.62 on Monday, hitting $169.83. 4,073,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,955,179. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

