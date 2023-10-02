Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 279 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $59.43. The stock had a trading volume of 197,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,057. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

