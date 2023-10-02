Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 41,860 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,860 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $3.81 on Monday, hitting $53.48. 7,024,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,486,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.46.

Read Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.