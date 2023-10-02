Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($8.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.24) by ($3.31). The business had revenue of $297.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.13 million. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a negative return on equity of 617.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -24.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 599.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 210,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 180,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,825,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 402,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,060,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 112,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 96.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 174,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Health Group

(Get Free Report

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.