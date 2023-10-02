Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Lowered to $50.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

BHF traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.30. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 65.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,758,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,829,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,907,000 after buying an additional 147,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,693,000 after purchasing an additional 663,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

