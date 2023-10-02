BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,900 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BSIG stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 34,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.95 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 316.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at $9,312,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,453,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,908,000 after buying an additional 359,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,938,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,162,000 after buying an additional 147,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSIG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

