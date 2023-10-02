British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.75

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 2005781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average is $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

