Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Decreased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.95 on Monday, hitting $828.63. 675,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,263. The company has a market cap of $342.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $862.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $778.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

