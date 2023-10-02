Brokerages Set ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) PT at C$48.25

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.25.

ACO.X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get ATCO alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ATCO

ATCO Stock Performance

About ATCO

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$34.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ATCO has a one year low of C$34.30 and a one year high of C$45.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68.

(Get Free Report

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.