Brokerages Set Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) PT at $170.65

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.75 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $404.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

