Brokerages Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Target Price at $58.01

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.01.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Activity at Newmont

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,579. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Down 0.2 %

Newmont stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44. Newmont has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Newmont’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

