Brokerages Set Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Target Price at $31.50

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

TRMK stock opened at $21.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.96 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $19,060,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trustmark by 17.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after acquiring an additional 461,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,880,000 after acquiring an additional 395,082 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the first quarter valued at $6,466,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 65.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 251,681 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

