Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Gap Down to $4.14

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $4.00. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 78,416 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKD. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $750.79 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

