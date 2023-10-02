Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Brunello Cucinelli from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunello Cucinelli currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCY opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $51.33.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

