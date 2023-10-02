C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 7,955 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IFRA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.59. 117,735 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

