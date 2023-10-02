C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 288.6% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,995,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,666. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

