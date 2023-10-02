C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys 37,141 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 6.0% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $42,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 288.7% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,673. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average is $94.81. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

