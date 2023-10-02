C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys 39,639 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 373.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,639 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 0.13% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 100,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSY remained flat at $49.70 during trading on Monday. 249,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,855. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $49.71.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.