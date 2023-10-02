C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,765 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 2.71% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UDEC. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 3.2% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 4.9% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth approximately $968,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 604.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 405,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 347,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth approximately $1,074,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of UDEC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.38. 2,141 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

