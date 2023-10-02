C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 224.4% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWL traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,512. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $48.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

