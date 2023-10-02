C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,586,000 after buying an additional 107,716 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,334,000 after buying an additional 61,664 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 219,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 145,725 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 168,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,519,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,370,000 after buying an additional 34,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IYK traded down $1.77 on Monday, hitting $184.74. 94,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.30. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $178.51 and a 1-year high of $210.10.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.