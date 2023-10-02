C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,200,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,664,000 after buying an additional 1,204,402 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,356 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,095,753,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,399,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,170. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

