C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems
In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total value of $1,045,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total value of $1,045,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,897 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.99. 451,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,941. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.69. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
