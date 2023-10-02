C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 3,478 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $86.30. 1,079,361 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

