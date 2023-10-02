C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Reduces Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 36,229 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

VAW stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.27. The stock had a trading volume of 96,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,875. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $189.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

