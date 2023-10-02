C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 13,594 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,594 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 2.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAUG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:UAUG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.66. 161,362 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

