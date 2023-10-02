C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 14,760 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July comprises about 0.6% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 7.73% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $338,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UJUL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.23. 10,833 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $162.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

