C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 2.89% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 92.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 12.0% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS UMAY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.67. 5,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

