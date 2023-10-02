C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock Holdings Increased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in C3.ai by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,406,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in C3.ai by 2,277.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Shares of NYSE AI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.94. 3,017,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,524,279. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

