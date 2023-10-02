Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,849,400 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 1,692,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Calibre Mining Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:CXBMF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.95. 113,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,307. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

