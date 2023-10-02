Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,849,400 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 1,692,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.
Calibre Mining Trading Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:CXBMF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.95. 113,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,307. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.35.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calibre Mining
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 2 Seasonal Stocks to Warm Up Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.