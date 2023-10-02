Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.6 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS ENDTF traded up C$0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.39. 7,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$8.90 and a 12-month high of C$10.43.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0732 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

