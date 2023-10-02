Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710 over the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day moving average is $102.62. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

