Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s current price.

COF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.41.

COF stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,576. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.62. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,291,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 27.7% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

