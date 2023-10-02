Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,669,100 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 1,532,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Capricorn Metals in a report on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Capricorn Metals Stock Performance

Capricorn Metals Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNLF remained flat at C$3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250. Capricorn Metals has a 52 week low of C$2.98 and a 52 week high of C$3.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.10.

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

Featured Stories

