Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,100 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 698,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 720.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CGJTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$202.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.
View Our Latest Report on Cargojet
Cargojet Stock Performance
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cargojet
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 2 Seasonal Stocks to Warm Up Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.