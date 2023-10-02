Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,100 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 698,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 720.9 days.

CGJTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$202.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

OTCMKTS CGJTF remained flat at $65.75 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 680. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average of $74.84.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

