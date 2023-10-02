CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Short Interest Down 14.5% in September

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the August 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 663,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarParts.com

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 121.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,719 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CarParts.com by 144.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,468,000 after buying an additional 977,395 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 928,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 106.9% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,692,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 874,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 61,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,278. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $232.63 million, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $176.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.00 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

