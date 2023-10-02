Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 4.2%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.68 and last traded at $40.23. 1,640,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 22,836,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $15.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Carvana Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.10.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carvana by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

