Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Up 11.9% in September

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Catena Media Stock Performance

CTTMF stock remained flat at $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. Catena Media has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Catena Media Company Profile

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lead generation and related services for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms in Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Casino and Sports. The Casino segment offers content, insights, and provides that connects people interested in slots, poker, blackjack, and other casino games with platform operators.

