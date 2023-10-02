Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Up 11.9% in September

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Catena Media Stock Performance
CTTMF stock remained flat at $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. Catena Media has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $1.60.
Catena Media Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Catena Media
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
- How to Invest in Energy
- 2 Seasonal Stocks to Warm Up Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Catena Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catena Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.