CEEK VR Hits Market Capitalization of $30.44 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $30.44 million and $1.87 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00016431 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,042.64 or 1.00007787 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002246 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03787637 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,477,972.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

