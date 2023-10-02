Centamin (LON:CEY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $81.96

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 81.96 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 82.10 ($1.00), with a volume of 1848817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.55 ($1.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.77) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £948.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,673.94, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 81.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Centamin stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,143 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 6.23% of Centamin as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

