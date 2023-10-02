Centurion (CNT) Price Down 62.6% Over Last Week

Centurion (CNT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $76.26 million and $3.89 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003472 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded down 62.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centurion Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.98192205 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

