CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
