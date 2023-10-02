CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $234.03. The company had a trading volume of 535,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,977. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $252.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

