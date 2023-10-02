CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 8,811 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.94. 583,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.46 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.29 and a 200 day moving average of $238.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

