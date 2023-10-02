CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.80 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% during the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $708,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $221.80. 543,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,795. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

Read Our Latest Report on GD

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.