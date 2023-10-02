CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.52 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after acquiring an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after acquiring an additional 782,066 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,274. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $231.71 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $188.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

