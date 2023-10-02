CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,929,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,701,040 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,129,000 after buying an additional 11,475,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after buying an additional 4,216,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32,535.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,631,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,571,000 after buying an additional 1,626,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,877,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,136,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.11. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $109.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2886 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

