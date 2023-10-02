Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in September

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,661,500 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 5,513,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

CMPNF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.32. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area.

