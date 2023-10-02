ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHPT. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

In other news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $25,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $25,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $26,799.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,396.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,502,170 shares of company stock valued at $26,295,083 over the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ChargePoint by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChargePoint by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ChargePoint by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,805 shares during the last quarter. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $35,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 301,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

