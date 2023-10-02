Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $17.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

